Crimea A Russian national flag flies on a hill near the town of Bakhchysaray in Crimea in March 2014. Image: KEYSTONE Ukrainian soldiers hold up Ukrainian flags as they leave the Belbek airbase near Sevastopol in Crimea on March 28, 2014. Image: KEYSTONE Members of pro-Russian separatists enter through an entrance to the headquarters of the Ukrainian navy in Sevastopol, Crimea, on March 19, 2014. Image: KEYSTONE View of the Crimean Bridge and a large Russian military landing ship in Russian-occupied Crimea. Image: -/AP/dpa The Crimean Bridge has repeatedly been the target of Ukrainian attacks, as here in October 2022. Image: Uncredited/AP/dpa Crimean residents watch a television broadcast with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual live broadcast on the coast of Sevastopol in April 2014. Image: KEYSTONE

Crimea has become the focus of discussions about an end to the war in Ukraine. What makes the peninsula in the Black Sea so coveted? The most important questions and answers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crimea's unique location gives it great strategic importance.

The area became part of the Russian Empire in the 18th century.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Crimea remained part of Ukraine. However, the port city of Sevastopol was given special status due to the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed there Show more

The illegal annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea by Russia eleven years ago was quick and bloodless. However, Kiev - like most of the world - did not recognize the move. Now the strategically important peninsula in the Black Sea is the focus of US-led efforts to put an end to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of unnecessarily prolonging the war. Selensky had previously reiterated his determination not to cede any Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, to Russia as part of a possible peace plan. "There is nothing to talk about," he said. "It's our land, the land of the Ukrainian people."

Reuters releases what it claims are the peace deals proposed by USA & of Ukraine together with its European allies.



U.S. de jure recognition of Crimea as a part of Russia is included in the U.S. deal. Parts of the other 4 regions would only be considered de facto part of Russia. pic.twitter.com/HiFAALeDh8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 25, 2025

Trump described Zelenskyi's stance as "very damaging" to talks. "Nobody is asking Zelenskyi to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight over it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a single shot being fired?" he wrote on social media. During Trump's first term in office, the US declared that it would never recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

How did Russia annex Crimea?

A weeks-long popular uprising in Ukraine in 2013-2014 ultimately led to the ousting of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. Russian President Vladimir Putin took advantage of the chaos to send troops to Crimea, which Moscow had long had in its sights. He quickly called a referendum on the region's accession to the Russian Federation, which Ukraine and the West rejected as illegal.

In March 2014, the inhabitants of Crimea voted in a controversial referendum on secession and annexation by Russia. Archivbild: Keystone

Russia's relations with the West reached a new low. The USA, the European Union and other states imposed sanctions against Moscow. Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea on 18 March 2014 was only recognized internationally by countries such as North Korea and Sudan. In Russia, it triggered a new wave of patriotism and boosted Putin's popularity immensely.

What happened after the annexation?

A few weeks after the annexation, fighting broke out between pro-Russian militias and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine. Moscow backed the rebels, but emphasized - despite numerous indications to the contrary - that it would not support them with soldiers and weapons. The fighting continued intermittently until Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.

Why is Crimea important?

Crimea's unique location gives it great strategic importance, and Russia has been fighting over the peninsula for centuries. When it was first annexed by the Russian Empire in the 18th century, Turkish-speaking Tatars lived there. In 1954, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev handed Crimea over from Russia to Ukraine, both of which were part of the USSR at the time. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the peninsula became part of independent Ukraine.

Russian warships are moored in Sevastopol, the port of the Black Sea Fleet. Archivbild: sda

However, Russia kept a foot in the door: its Black Sea Fleet maintained a base in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. At the time of the annexation in 2014, the peninsula had been part of Ukraine for 60 years and had become part of the country's identity. Selensky announced his intention to recapture it. For both sides, possession of Crimea is crucial for controlling activities in the Black Sea - an important corridor for the world market, including for grain.

What role does Crimea play in the Russian war in Ukraine?

Before the war began in 2022, Moscow had already sent troops and weapons to Crimea. As a result, Russian forces were able to quickly take control of large parts of southern Ukraine in the first weeks of the war. According to information from Russian military circles, securing a land corridor from Russia to Crimea was one of the most important objectives of the invasion, which Moscow described as a "special military operation".

The bridge between the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula was severely damaged by a car bomb in October 2022. Archivbild: sda

Before it began, Selensky had focused on diplomatic efforts to return Crimea. However, after Russian troops crossed the border, Kiev publicly considered recapturing the peninsula by force. This quickly became a battleground. Ukrainian drone attacks were directed against the Russian Black Sea fleet there as well as against weapons depots, airfields and the economically and militarily important Kerch Bridge between Crimea and Russia.

What significance does Crimea have in the peace efforts?

A few days ago, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington had presented Russia and Ukraine with a "very fair" proposal, according to which both sides would have to give up part of the territory they currently control. If the USA were to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, this would be a drastic reversal of its long-standing foreign policy.

In June 2024, Putin described it as one of several conditions for peace that Ukraine accepts Crimea as part of Russia. Kiev rejects any cession of territory. Russia currently holds around 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. Moscow would therefore benefit from any agreement that - as now proposed by the USA - more or less sets the current frontline as the border.