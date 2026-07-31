A Test for the New EU Migration Policy: For the first time since the asylum reform took effect, a member state is facing a crisis. Spain is coming under pressure—including from other EU countries.

Here's what it's all about The migration crisis in Ceuta is sparking a political dispute in Europe.

Several governments are calling for tougher measures against Spain, including its exclusion from the Schengen Area.

At the same time, the new EU asylum reform is already under scrutiny just a few weeks after its launch. Summary created with

Tens of thousands of people are flooding into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta on the African continent without authorization, plunging the country into a crisis. Criticism of Spain is pouring in from other EU countries. Offers of support, however, are coming from the United Kingdom of all places.

The EU asylum reform (GEAS), which went into effect a few weeks ago, was actually intended to foster greater cooperation and solidarity among member states—yet some governments are instead calling for consequences for Spain as part of the border-free Schengen Area. Is that even possible? And what options does Spain have under the new asylum rules? Here’s an overview of the key questions and answers:

What is the Schengen Area?

The Schengen Area is a region in Europe where people can generally travel without border controls. Currently, 25 of the 27 EU countries are part of it, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla—which migrants have also entered—are not part of the Schengen Area.

Can Spain be excluded from the Schengen Area?

Images of the crowds in Ceuta have just begun circulating, and calls for tough measures are already being heard in other EU countries. For example, Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has raised the possibility of temporarily excluding the country from the border-free zone in a post on the platform X.

For this, she has received support from Finland’s right-wing populist Interior Minister Mari Rantanen: Rantanen wrote on X that countries unable to protect their borders cannot be members of the Schengen Area. AfD leader Alice Weidel has also raised this possibility.

However, EU rules simply do not provide for the permanent exclusion of a country from the Schengen Area against its will. Josep Borrell, the former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and a Spanish national, writes on X: “Under EU law, no member state may unilaterally suspend another member state’s participation in the Schengen Area.”

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Meanwhile, the Italian news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos reported that the Ministry of the Interior in Rome had ordered the closure of Italy’s maritime and air borders with Spain. Italy does not share a land border with Spain. The measure is therefore likely to affect travelers by plane or ship, who will now face new border controls.

What about border controls?

Instead of excluding Spain, several EU countries are pointing to the possibility of further restricting free travel within the Schengen Area and introducing more internal border controls—as Germany is already doing. Citing the situation in Ceuta, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) has announced plans to extend the Federal Republic’s controversial border controls. France has also already announced that it will strengthen the border controls it has maintained for years along its border with Spain.

What tends to be overlooked in these reactions is that the migrants are neither in the Schengen Area nor on the European mainland. If they were to attempt to cross the Mediterranean, they would first arrive at an EU external border—so they could not, in fact, be subject to internal border controls at that stage.

Ceuta map Screenshot X

According to the European Commission, however, there are no signs so far that the refugees are attempting this. “We have not seen any onward movements from Ceuta to the Spanish mainland or to other member states,” said a high-ranking EU official. The Spanish authorities are monitoring the external borders to ensure that no such onward movements take place. Furthermore, there is currently no indication that the Spanish authorities intend to bring these people to the mainland.

What is Spain required to do under EU rules?

Under EU asylum rules, Spain must first ensure that asylum seekers do not move on and must review their applications for protection on the spot. Since the EU considers Morocco a safe country of origin, expedited border procedures are a particularly viable option for this purpose. These procedures are limited to twelve weeks and are intended to facilitate faster deportations.

The European Asylum Reform (GEAS) also provides for a crisis mechanism in the event of mass migration. This mechanism is explicitly intended to be triggered when a third country exploits migrants for political purposes. The Spanish government could request assistance. According to the plan, the 27 EU countries would then show solidarity, distribute asylum seekers fairly among themselves, and provide resources to the European border region to process asylum applications more quickly.

What does the crisis mean for EU asylum reform?

But instead of offers of support, other member states have so far mainly voiced criticism. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on the Spanish government to get the situation under control as quickly as possible. “Protecting the European Union’s external borders is crucial to combating illegal migration,” the CDU politician emphasized. Leaders of other member states made similar statements.

02:26 Tor zu Europa: Deswegen wird Ceuta immer wieder von Migranten gestürmt Zehntausende Menschen aus Marokko erreichen die spanische Exklave Ceuta – viele schwimmend, andere über den Grenzzaun. Ein Urteil des Obersten Gerichts erschwert sofortige Rückschiebungen. Die Migrationskrise an der EU-Aussengrenze ha

The new EU asylum system is thus under pressure just seven weeks after its launch. It was actually intended to put an end to a years-long dispute among member states. Countries receiving particularly large numbers of refugees—namely Spain, Cyprus, Italy, and Greece—were supposed to better protect their external borders and process asylum applications at the borders whenever possible. Since they thereby prevent refugees from moving on to countries such as Germany, Austria, or France, they are entitled to support from the other EU countries. But the case of Spain shows that this mutual solidarity may be on shaky ground.

Why is Spain's immigration policy under criticism anyway?

Even before the crisis in Ceuta, Spain’s immigration policy was a thorn in the side of some EU governments. A few months ago, Spain began a process to legalize the status of approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants as a measure to address labor shortages. This measure is intended to benefit asylum seekers who submitted their applications before the end of 2025—not new arrivals.

The German federal government had stated that it did not view the model as a template. Given the efforts at the EU level to curb unwanted irregular migration, the measure also raised eyebrows in Brussels.