  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

State of emergency in Great Britain Crowds bathe illegally in nature reserve - animals stressed

Nicole Agostini

29.5.2026

Huge crowds in the London borough of Hampstead: People gather at the Hampstead Heath nature reserve and go swimming in the pond. But this has fatal consequences for the flora and fauna.

29.05.2026, 21:25

For two days, the UK has been braving a heatwave. In the London borough of Hampstead, people cool off in the pond at the Hampstead Heath nature reserve. The problem: it's illegal. Because swimming is strictly forbidden at the nature reserve.

The project, which cost over 50,000 francs, was built to protect flora and fauna. The huge crowds have serious consequences.

Watch the video to find out what they are. And whether a solution has been found in the meantime.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Scandal in Hawaii. Tourist throws stone at endangered monk seal - now he faces prison

Scandal in HawaiiTourist throws stone at endangered monk seal - now he faces prison

Protected animal killed. Man shoots eagle in his own garden - now he faces prison

Protected animal killedMan shoots eagle in his own garden - now he faces prison

Suspended sentence in Alsace. Woman kills lynx and is sentenced

Suspended sentence in AlsaceWoman kills lynx and is sentenced