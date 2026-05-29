Huge crowds in the London borough of Hampstead: People gather at the Hampstead Heath nature reserve and go swimming in the pond. But this has fatal consequences for the flora and fauna.

Nicole Agostini

For two days, the UK has been braving a heatwave. In the London borough of Hampstead, people cool off in the pond at the Hampstead Heath nature reserve. The problem: it's illegal. Because swimming is strictly forbidden at the nature reserve.

The project, which cost over 50,000 francs, was built to protect flora and fauna. The huge crowds have serious consequences.

Watch the video to find out what they are. And whether a solution has been found in the meantime.

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