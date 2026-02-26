A nasty surprise for two tourists on Madeira: while they were exploring the Portuguese vacation island, their cruise ship suddenly left port - without them.
As the industry portals "Kreuzfahrt Aktuelles" and "Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten" report, the "Aida Luna" left two passengers behind on Madeira. The ship had been in port since Tuesday and was scheduled to stay until Wednesday evening. Many guests went ashore, some even spent the night on the island.
However, the weather changed on Wednesday night. According to the reports, strong winds had been forecast. The ship had "repeatedly pushed against the pier" and could have been damaged. The crew therefore decided to set sail earlier than planned.
Tourists do not answer their phones
Passengers were informed of the early departure by telephone. However, two guests could not be reached. When the "Aida Luna" left the port at around 6.15 a.m., they were still ashore.
The shipping company will now take care of the onward journey of those affected. No official statement was initially available. To make up for the lost Madeira day, the ship will also call at Lanzarote.
The "Aida Luna" has been sailing on an extended Canary Islands route since February 22. Stops include Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Palma. The luxury liner is scheduled to arrive back in Gran Canaria on March 1.