The German cruise ship "Aida Luna" had to cut short its stay in Madeira prematurely. Imago

The "Aida Luna" had to depart Madeira early due to a change in the weather. Two guests were still ashore at the time - and missed the ship.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cruise ship "Aida Luna" left Madeira early due to forecast strong winds.

Two passengers who could not be reached were left behind.

The crew decided to leave early after the ship had been pushed against the pier several times and damage was imminent. Show more

A nasty surprise for two tourists on Madeira: while they were exploring the Portuguese vacation island, their cruise ship suddenly left port - without them.

As the industry portals "Kreuzfahrt Aktuelles" and "Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten" report, the "Aida Luna" left two passengers behind on Madeira. The ship had been in port since Tuesday and was scheduled to stay until Wednesday evening. Many guests went ashore, some even spent the night on the island.

However, the weather changed on Wednesday night. According to the reports, strong winds had been forecast. The ship had "repeatedly pushed against the pier" and could have been damaged. The crew therefore decided to set sail earlier than planned.

Tourists do not answer their phones

Passengers were informed of the early departure by telephone. However, two guests could not be reached. When the "Aida Luna" left the port at around 6.15 a.m., they were still ashore.

The shipping company will now take care of the onward journey of those affected. No official statement was initially available. To make up for the lost Madeira day, the ship will also call at Lanzarote.

The "Aida Luna" has been sailing on an extended Canary Islands route since February 22. Stops include Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Palma. The luxury liner is scheduled to arrive back in Gran Canaria on March 1.

