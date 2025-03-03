The Crown Princess had to be maneuvered through a strong storm. imago images/ZUMA Wire

A cruise ship got caught in rough seas off New Zealand. It was a moment of terror for the passengers and crew, as the Crown Princess suddenly found itself listing. 16 people were injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Crown Princess cruise ship was capsized by strong winds off New Zealand, injuring 16 people.

Videos show chaotic scenes: Dishes and furniture flew around, and water ran out of the pool.

The shipping company Princess Cruises emphasized that the crew reacted quickly and that the safety of the ship was not endangered. Show more

These are disturbing images that are currently doing the rounds: The Crown Princess cruise ship had to navigate through heavy swells off New Zealand. In the process, the liner became unbalanced and 13 passengers and three crew members were injured.

The ship, which had started its 14-day voyage in Sydney, is said to have been hit by strong winds near Milford Sound and therefore changed course, as reported by 9News.

Video footage of the moment when everyone briefly held their breath can be found online. The galley staff had to hold on tight, pots and pans flew around and trays of food tipped over.

Water was running out of the pool on deck. In the cruise ship's stores, perfumes, beauty products and bags slipped off the shelves. One passenger recalled, according to 9News, "The tables and chairs slid across the room, and one girl slid on her chair over to the pool."

No threat to safety

According to media reports, the ship is said to have tilted 14 degrees because it was hit by a gust of wind at 140 kilometers per hour.

According to the Australian news service, the cruise company Princess Cruises reported that the crew reacted quickly to correct the situation. The safety of the ship was reportedly not at risk at any time.

