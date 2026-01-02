The German CSU wants to take tougher action against Syrians. Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

The CSU members of the Bundestag want to send Syrians and Afghans back to their home countries more quickly. The regional group also wants to take a tougher line on Ukrainian refugees.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The CSU is demanding the rapid repatriation of Syrian refugees after the end of the civil war.

From 2026, there is to be a deportation offensive with scheduled flights and dedicated departure centers.

The party is also calling for a much tougher approach to Ukrainian refugees. Show more

The CSU wants to further tighten its migration policy in Germany. In a position paper for the CSU parliamentary group's closed meeting in Seeon Monastery in Upper Bavaria, the party calls for the rapid repatriation of a large proportion of Syrian refugees. According to the paper, many Syrians with a temporary right to stay will no longer be eligible for protection once the civil war is over.

Those who do not leave voluntarily must be deported "as quickly as possible". From 2026, there should be an actual deportation offensive - explicitly including returns to Syria and Afghanistan. Nationwide departure centers and a dedicated deportation terminal at Munich Airport are planned for this purpose. The position paper is available to the dpa news agency.

CSU also wants stricter rules

The CSU has also adopted a tougher tone towards Ukrainian refugees. The paper states that it will insist that Ukrainian men who are fit for military service in particular must contribute to the defense of their country. How this is to be implemented in concrete terms remains unclear.

The party is also calling for stricter rules against so-called foreign enemies of democracy. Public calls for the establishment of an Islamist theocracy are to be made a punishable offense. Anyone who questions the free and democratic basic order or commits anti-Semitic crimes must be deported. In the case of dual nationals, it should also be possible to withdraw German citizenship.

The CSU also wants to tighten up access to the social system. The party criticizes the fact that EU citizens are considered workers even if they have very little gainful employment and are therefore entitled to freedom of movement. This definition should be restricted. Regional group leader Alexander Hoffmann said that labor migration should "not be poverty migration".