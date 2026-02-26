The flag of Cuba flies in Havana, Cuba. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/dpa/Michael Kappeler

A speedboat registered in the US is stopped by border guards off Cuba's coast. The situation escalates, shots are fired, there are deaths and injuries. The US government promises clarification.

The crew of a speedboat involved in a deadly gun battle with Cuban border guards off the coast of the island state had terrorist intentions, according to information from Havana.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior, there were ten gunmen on board who wanted to enter Cuba illegally.

According to the statement, four people on the boat were killed and six others injured in the exchange of fire.

"All of those involved are Cubans living in the United States. Most of them have a known criminal and violent past," said the government of the socialist Caribbean state.

Shortly beforehand, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had announced that the US embassy in Havana was still seeking its own information on the incident and was trying to find out whether the victims were US citizens or permanent residents of the USA.

The Attorney General of Florida, the closest US state to Cuba, where many Cubans live, announced an investigation. Show more

Cuban border guards have stopped a US-registered boat carrying terror suspects in a deadly shootout on the open sea, according to the Cuban government. Four of the ten people on the speedboat were killed, the others were injured. The commander of the Cuban patrol boat was also injured in the exchange of fire off the northern coast of the Caribbean state. The US government spoke of a "very unusual" incident and announced its own investigation.

According to the Ministry of the Interior in Havana, the ten-man crew of the speedboat had terrorist intentions and wanted to enter Cuba illegally. Weapons, explosive devices and camouflage uniforms were found on board the boat. No further details were given about the group's alleged motives. Investigations are continuing.

One suspect was also reportedly arrested in Cuba. He confessed to having been "dispatched" from the USA to take part in the terrorist operation. "All those involved are Cubans living in the United States," the government of the socialist island state announced. Most of them were already known for criminal and violent activities.

Che Guevara mural in Havana: Relations between the USA and Cuba have been tense for decades. Since the US military intervention in Venezuela at the beginning of January, pressure has been growing on the authoritarian-ruled Caribbean island, which is facing its worst economic crisis in decades. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Crew of speedboat allegedly opened fire

According to information from Havana, border guards discovered the boat on Wednesday morning (local time) in Cuban territorial waters near Cayo Falcones. It had approached to within about one nautical mile of the coastal province of Villa Clara. When a unit of border troops approached the boat to identify it, the crew opened fire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the incident during a visit to the Caribbean island state of St. Kitts and Nevis. He told journalists that various parts of the US government were busy gathering and verifying information. He did not want to speculate about what had happened until more details were known.

"Suffice it to say that it is very unusual to see such shootings on the open sea," Rubio said. Something like this had not happened to Cuba for a very long time. In any case, US officials were not involved, according to Rubio.

"The Cuban government cannot be trusted"

The US embassy in Havana is still trying to find out whether the victims were US citizens or permanent residents of the USA, said the minister. At present, most of the information that the USA had still came from Cuban authorities. According to them, the boat was registered in the US state of Florida. This is being investigated.

Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier had previously announced a joint investigation into the fatal incident with the help of the federal authorities. "The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to bring these communists to justice," the Republican promised.

As expected, the Cuban leadership presented a different picture. "Cuba reaffirms its will to protect its territorial waters, with national defense being a fundamental pillar for the Cuban state to protect its sovereignty and stability in the region," the presidential office announced via Platform X.

The state of relations between the USA and Cuba

The long-standing tensions between the USA and Cuba have intensified once again in recent weeks. Under US President Donald Trump, the United States is once again exerting increased pressure on Cuba's communist government. For example, the country has not received any more oil from Venezuela since December, as Trump ordered a complete blockade of sanctioned oil tankers with deliveries from the South American sister state. He also threatened to impose tariffs on countries that supply Cuba with oil - whereupon Mexico, for example, the island's largest oil supplier until recently, stopped its deliveries.

The US oil blockade against Cuba exacerbated the severe energy and economic crisis in the Caribbean state - and led to an acute supply shortage there. Trump's government recently announced that it would once again authorize the sale of Venezuelan oil to the Cuban people and the private sector. According to the US Treasury Department, exports for commercial and humanitarian purposes are to be permitted in Cuba. However, some of the existing sanctions will remain in place.