ARCHIVE - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel demonstrates at a rally against the killing of Cuban officers during the US operation in Venezuela on January 16, 2026. Photo: Ramon Espinosa/AP/dpa Keystone

US President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on Cuba further. New sanctions against the president and his family are intended to force economic and political change on the island.

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The USA has imposed sanctions against Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel, his family members and various authorities. US President Donald Trump is thus further increasing the pressure on Cuba's socialist government. Díaz-Canel condemned the sanctions and spoke of a sign of the US government's "aggression and perversion". Cuba will oppose the "imperialist campaign", he wrote on Platform X on Friday night. The sanctions were aimed at harming the Cuban people.

Trump had recently repeatedly brought up the possibility of a "takeover" of the economically hard-hit Caribbean state. He repeatedly hinted that after the war against Iran, it would be Cuba's turn. He wants to force economic and political change on the island with numerous new sanctions and a blockade of oil supplies.

According to the US Treasury Department, Díaz-Canel has been placed on a sanctions list, freezing any assets in the US and prohibiting US citizens and companies from doing business with listed individuals or institutions. This is also likely to make international business significantly more difficult, as many companies are wary of the risk of coming into conflict with US sanctions.

The wife of the head of state, Lis Cuesta Peraza, and his stepson Manuel Anido Cuesta have also been sanctioned. A son of 95-year-old former President Raúl Castro, Alejandro Castro, and a grandson, Raúl Alejandro Castro, are also affected by the measures. The former president is a powerful figure in the socialist Caribbean state, even if he now tends to work behind the scenes.

Rubio accuses Cuba of supporting terrorism

The Cuban Ministry of Defence, the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDR) and other organizations were also sanctioned. According to government critics, the CDRs, which exist in almost every neighborhood, act as an instrument for monitoring dissenters.

"For decades, Cuba has been the world capital of radical left-wing terrorism," wrote US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the X platform. The network that has enabled and financed Cuba's subversive operations in other countries is now being targeted. "The Trump administration will no longer tolerate radical Marxist regimes in our hemisphere," Rubio wrote.

Relations between Washington and Havana have been tense for decades. Tensions have recently increased again under Trump.

US accusation against Raúl Castro

Cuban President Díaz-Canel has led the government in Havana since 2018. During his time in office, Cuba has been plunged into one of the worst economic crises since the victory of the revolution in 1959. The island's population is suffering from constant power cuts and massive supply problems.

Raúl Castro and his brother Fidel, who died in 2016, were the leaders of the revolution that overthrew the government of dictator Fulgencio Batista and established a socialist state model in Cuba. The US government recently published a lawsuit against Raúl Castro. He is accused of being involved in the shooting down of two aircraft belonging to an exiled Cuban organization by Cuba's air force in 1996, in which four people were killed. Raúl Castro was defense minister at the time.