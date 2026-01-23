A Republican congressman from the USA apparently wanted to avoid questions about possible cuts to social benefits at all costs. A video shows him faking a phone call for more than a minute - his cell phone screen gives him away.

Rob Wittmann pretended to be on the phone. However, his cell phone screen exposed him.

The cell phone gives him away Curious escape attempt by US politician ends in embarrassing exposure

No time? blue News summarizes for you Republican Congressman Rob Wittman was asked by a reporter about possible cuts to Social Security.

Instead of answering, he apparently made a fake phone call.

A video shows that there was no active phone connection on his screen. The scene is now going viral on social media.

"I'll be there in a few minutes."

With these words, Republican Congressman Rob Wittman walks through Washington. Walking alongside him is a reporter from the left-wing media network MeidasTouch, who is looking for answers to a politically sensitive question.

Wittman is supposed to comment on statements made by Republican Majority Leader Mike Johnson. The latter had previously announced his intention to "adjust" and reform programs such as Social Security and Medicare in the long term. However, only insiders - including Wittmann - know exactly what this means.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) faked a phone call for roughly 90 seconds after being asked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s comments regarding potential Social Security cuts.



The phone's screen remained visible, with his cheek inadvertently tapping different parts of the display. pic.twitter.com/y3ST5AX651 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 10, 2026

The reporter therefore remains persistent and asks his questions again and again. However, Wittman does not answer. Instead, he holds his smartphone to his ear and starts a conversation.

"Hey, how are you? I'm doing fine. I'll be there in a few minutes," says the congressman as he continues walking. The scene lasts more than a minute.

Screen causes doubt

But the phone call never actually took place. The congressman pretended to make a phone call without actually doing so. Part of the cell phone screen can be seen on the recordings. It does not show the usual display of an ongoing phone call. In addition, according to observers, his face activates several functions on the display.

For critics, the matter is therefore clear: Wittman merely faked the conversation in order to avoid the questions.

A statement from the congressman was not initially available. The video of the alleged fake call went viral thousands of times within a few hours.

Debate about social benefits

The background to the scene is politically explosive. During a radio appearance, Johnson had stated that programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security needed to be reformed. Democrats therefore accuse the Republicans of wanting to cut social benefits.

Republicans reject this narrative and argue that long-term adjustments are necessary to secure funding for the programs.

In fact, a recent report by Social Security trustees warned, according to US media, that the fund to finance retirement benefits could come under pressure in the early 2030s without reforms.

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