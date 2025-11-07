Record for Reinhard Mey thanks to Haftbefehl documentary Reinhard Mey's song was released in 1970. (archive picture) Image: dpa Haftbefehl became famous with the track "069", among others. (archive picture) Image: dpa Record for Reinhard Mey thanks to Haftbefehl documentary Reinhard Mey's song was released in 1970. (archive picture) Image: dpa Haftbefehl became famous with the track "069", among others. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The Netflix documentary "Babo" catapults not only Haftbefehl but also a song by Reinhard Mey into the charts - making German music history.

Haftbefehl is currently causing quite a stir with his already very successful Netflix documentary "Babo".

The documentary has not only catapulted twelve of the rapper's songs into the German singles charts, but also the song "In meinem Garten" by Reinhard Mey, which Haftbefehl plays in the documentary.

Haftbefehl has thus helped the 82-year-old to both his highest chart position and the biggest gap between first release and chart debut that a German title has ever had. Show more

The documentary about the rapper Haftbefehl is currently a big topic of conversation - and has now not only brought chart success to the rapper himself, but also to Reinhard Mey.

"Thanks to the Netflix documentary 'Babo', rapper Haftbefehl has placed twelve songs in the official German singles charts at the same time," GfK Entertainment announced. These include "069" (three) and "1999 PT. III" (six).

Top position in the charts for "In meinem Garten"

In the documentary, the rapper mentions the song "In meinem Garten" by Reinhard Mey from 1970, which helps the 82-year-old singer-songwriter achieve a chart record.

GfK explains: "After 'Annabelle, ach Annabelle' (1972, 29th place) and 'Mann aus Alemannia' (1974, 18th place), it is Mey's third - and so far highest-placed - chart hit." At 55 years old, it is also the longest gap between first release and chart debut that a German-language title has ever had.

The documentary spans an arc from Haftbefehl's meteoric rise as a musician to psychological problems and drug use that almost lead to his death. In one scene, he plays the Reinhard Mey song on his cell phone and sings along.