US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will travel to Switzerland on May 8 to meet with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter. Bessent will also meet with a leading business representative of the People's Republic of China.

During his meeting with the President, Bessent will "follow up on their recent meeting on the margins of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)".

Bessent will also meet a leading business representative of the People's Republic of China in Geneva.

These are the first high-level talks in the trade conflict between the USA and China. Show more

The first high-level talks in the trade conflict between the USA and China have been announced. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will travel to Switzerland on May 8 (Thursday), where he will also meet with a leading business representative of the People's Republic of China. This was announced by the US Treasury Department. During his visit to Switzerland, Bessent will also meet with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, the Treasury Department added.

During his meeting with the President, Bessent will "follow up on their recent meeting on the margins of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)", it added. Following her meetings with US representatives in Washington in April, Keller-Sutter had said that Switzerland was part of a group of 15 countries with which the USA wanted to find a solution to the customs issue quickly.

President Karin Keller-Sutter and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington in April 2025. Image: X/Karin Keller-Sutter

US President Donald Trump sparked a global customs dispute at the beginning of April with threats of punitive tariffs. Trump's tariff hammer hit Switzerland with full force: Trump announced 31% punitive tariffs on products imported from Switzerland.

High tariffs on imports from China

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce and China's state media also confirmed a meeting between China and the USA. Accordingly, Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet Bessent in Switzerland. Taking into account global expectations, the interests of the Chinese side and the appeals of the US industry and consumers, the Chinese side has decided to contact the US side, it added.

Since the escalation in the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies at the beginning of April, Trump has imposed additional tariffs of up to 145 percent on goods imported from China. In return, Beijing is demanding surcharges of 125% on imports from the USA.

Trump has recently repeatedly made contradictory statements on the question of whether talks are taking place between the USA and China. He initially claimed that there was an exchange with Beijing. The Chinese foreign office denied this.