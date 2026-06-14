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According to Iranian reports Cyberattack on state-owned banks

SDA

14.6.2026 - 10:46

ARCHIVE – A man sits at a computer and types on a keyboard. (Symbolic image) Photo: Nicolas Armer/dpa (Archive image)
ARCHIVE – A man sits at a computer and types on a keyboard. (Symbolic image) Photo: Nicolas Armer/dpa (Archive image)
Keystone

Suddenly, many Iranians were unable to pay for their purchases: A hacker attack on state-owned banks on Sunday brought the state payment system to a standstill.

Keystone-SDA

14.06.2026, 10:46

14.06.2026, 15:35

Following a cyberattack on several state-owned banks in Iran, electronic services were severely disrupted. Online payments were completely down at times. The country’s Banking Coordination Council confirmed the incidents, according to the business portal Eghtesad-News. However, the problem has since been resolved and online transactions have returned to normal.

In Tehran, numerous eyewitnesses reported that online payments suddenly became impossible in supermarkets, restaurants, and even at gas stations. Many amounts were subsequently noted down to be settled later. Four major state-owned banks and numerous ATMs in the capital were particularly affected.

An Iranian hacker group had already announced an attack on Saturday. “A silent war is unfolding, and Iran is under cyberattack,” the group Black Wolves stated on its Telegram channel. As early as 2022, a massive attack on the Iranian Central Bank had occurred during the women’s protests. At that time, the surveillance cameras at the notorious Ewin Prison in Tehran were also hacked, and footage was released showing violent assaults by guards on political prisoners. The cyberattacks are seen as a form of digital protest against the Islamic system in Iran.

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