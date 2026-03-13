When 39-year-old sports influencer Cecilia Sopeño almost loses her life in a mountain bike accident, she posts the accident on Instagram. In return, she causes a stir.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spanish cyclist and influencer Cecilia Sopeño causes a stir with an Instagram video and draws criticism.

The video shows the 39-year-old Spaniard riding her mountain bike along a narrow path on a cliff and suddenly slipping off.

She is lucky and comes to a standstill after a few meters and remains uninjured.

She describes the accident on Instagram as a formative experience and thanks her dog, who stood by her side at that moment.

She is criticized for riding without a helmet in the video. Show more

A video of cyclist Cecilia Sopeño is currently going viral on social media. The Spaniard shared the accident she recently had on her mountain bike on her Instagram account.

In the video, you can see the 39-year-old riding her mountain bike along a narrow path on a cliff. Suddenly, she makes a wrong step and slides down the cliff.

She is lucky and comes to a halt after a few meters. At the end of the steep cliff is the open sea.

"Life is very fragile."

She writes on Instagram that this experience had a huge impact on her: "When I got out of there, I felt a huge sense of relief and a very strong awareness of how fragile life can be in a second."

She dedicates the post to her dog, who was by her side at this difficult moment: "She was close to me, as if she knew something important was going on. Thank you for being here with me."

Sports influencer reaps negative comments

However, the cyclist also triggered a shitstorm because she was riding without a helmet in the video. She has the following words for this: "Humility to the cycling community. I made a mistake not wearing a helmet. I was mainly out with my dog, hiking. I had the bike with me as a supplement so that I could continue riding on some routes. But I understand that safety should always come first."

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