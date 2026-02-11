  1. Residential Customers
Gale-force winds of up to 250 km/h Cyclone "Gezani" devastates Madagascar

Christian Thumshirn

11.2.2026

Cyclone Gezani has swept across eastern Madagascar, killing at least 31 people - and the death toll could rise further. Thousands have been left homeless and entire areas lie in ruins.

11.02.2026, 19:27

11.02.2026, 19:34

Cyclone "Gezani" hit eastern Madagascar with full force: Roofs were covered, trees uprooted, entire villages severely damaged. At least 31 people lost their lives, thousands were left homeless - the authorities fear further victims.

Second largest city in a state of emergency

Drone images of Madagascar's second-largest city, Toamasina, show just how dramatic the situation is in the video: the swathes of devastation, destroyed settlements and flooded areas can be seen from the air.

Madagascar is repeatedly hit by violent cyclones - especially during the rainy season, the storms regularly sweep across the island and cause massive damage.

