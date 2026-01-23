In 1944, the Allies landed in Normandy, France, to liberate Europe from the Nazis from the west. The landing beaches have now been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In June 2024, the landing at "Utah Beach" in Normandy was reenacted to mark the 80th anniversary.

The D-Day landing beaches in Normandy, France, have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The UNESCO Committee made this decision during a meeting in Busan, South Korea. The new World Heritage site includes the five historic landing beaches—Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword Beach—as well as other memorial sites associated with the Allied landings.

On June 6, 1944, Allied soldiers landed there during World War II. D-Day marked the beginning of Europe’s liberation from the ravages of German Nazism, starting from the west. At that time, the Allied forces consisted primarily of Americans, British, Canadians, Poles, and French. Approximately 3,100 landing craft carrying more than 150,000 soldiers set out for northern France. Thousands of them died during the ensuing battles.

With the recognition of the D-Day landing beaches, France now has 55 World Heritage Sites—the same number as Germany. Only China (60) and Italy (60) have more UNESCO World Heritage Sites worldwide.

A total of 30 nominations from around the world have been submitted to the UNESCO General Assembly in South Korea. Germany is advocating for the Waldsiedlung Zehlendorf in southwest Berlin to be recognized as an extension of the “Berlin Modernist Settlements” World Heritage Site, which has been listed since 2008.