The seven-time world champion died on July 28 during an expedition in the Karakoram. While abseiling down Laila Peak, she was fatally struck by a falling rock. It was initially stated that her body would not be recovered.
German alpinist Thomas Huber, part of the rescue team, said: "As experienced mountaineers, we decided that she should stay. Because that was her wish." This makes the U-turn all the more surprising. Dahlmeier's management has not yet made any official statements.
Laura Dahlmeier's mother posts emotionally on Instagram
In the meantime, an emotional sign from the family is causing condolences in Germany. Dahlmeier's mother Susi, a trained goldsmith, shared a picture of a piece of jewelry she designed herself on her private Instagram at the weekend. It shows stylized mountains connected by a bridge with a heart and a star. Underneath is a curved "L". She captioned the post with the words "Bridge to paradise".
Many followers reacted emotionally. "With your love and basic trust, she has grown and gone her own way stronger until she crossed the bridge to her star," wrote one friend. Another commented: "Laura must have crossed the bridge to paradise safely & is now watching over you as a guardian angel."
Dahlmeier's death had caused consternation far beyond the sporting world. It was only at the beginning of September that Reinhold Messner said in an interview with "Bild" that the athlete had been "in the wrong place at the wrong time".