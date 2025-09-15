Laura Dahlmeier is now to be rescued after all Imago

Former Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier (31) died on Laila Peak in Pakistan in July. Now her body is to be recovered after all - although her last wishes were actually different.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 31-year-old biathlon legend died in July in a rockfall on Laila Peak in Pakistan.

It was her wish that no one would risk their lives for a rescue and that she would remain on the mountain.

Nevertheless, a rescue team is now on its way, as confirmed by a Pakistani mountain guide. Show more

In Pakistan, preparations are being made for the rescue of the deceased Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier. A rescue team is already on its way, reported Pakistani mountain guide Kaleem Shani, who works for the expedition company Shipton Tours.

The seven-time world champion died on July 28 during an expedition in the Karakoram. While abseiling down Laila Peak, she was fatally struck by a falling rock. It was initially stated that her body would not be recovered.

"It was Laura Dahlmeier's express wish that no one should risk their lives to recover her," her management said at the time. Relatives also supported this wish.

German alpinist Thomas Huber, part of the rescue team, said: "As experienced mountaineers, we decided that she should stay. Because that was her wish." This makes the U-turn all the more surprising. Dahlmeier's management has not yet made any official statements.

Laura Dahlmeier's mother posts emotionally on Instagram

In the meantime, an emotional sign from the family is causing condolences in Germany. Dahlmeier's mother Susi, a trained goldsmith, shared a picture of a piece of jewelry she designed herself on her private Instagram at the weekend. It shows stylized mountains connected by a bridge with a heart and a star. Underneath is a curved "L". She captioned the post with the words "Bridge to paradise".

Many followers reacted emotionally. "With your love and basic trust, she has grown and gone her own way stronger until she crossed the bridge to her star," wrote one friend. Another commented: "Laura must have crossed the bridge to paradise safely & is now watching over you as a guardian angel."

Dahlmeier's death had caused consternation far beyond the sporting world. It was only at the beginning of September that Reinhold Messner said in an interview with "Bild" that the athlete had been "in the wrong place at the wrong time".