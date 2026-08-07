Donald Trump threw his support behind Republican hardliner Andy Ogles. It didn't help: Former Secretary of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher won the Tennessee primary. blue News tells you what you need to know now.

A Slap in the Face for the U.S. President

A Slap in the Face for the U.S. President Dairy Farmer Pulls Off a Complete Upset Against Trump Hardliner

Here's what it's all about Charlie Hatcher defeated incumbent Representative Andy Ogles in the Tennessee Republican primary.

Ogles was supported by Donald Trump, but his candidacy was marred by scandals and controversial statements.

The defeat highlights the limits of Trump's influence. Summary created with

Donald Trump personally campaigned for Andy Ogles. The president endorsed the Tennessee congressman and even participated in a telephone campaign event shortly before the primary.

Nevertheless, Ogles has lost his seat. Former Agriculture Secretary Charlie Hatcher won the Republican primary in the newly redrawn 5th congressional district. In November, he will face Democrat Chaz Molder.

Why is the defeat surprising? Who is Hatcher? And does this result mean that Trump’s influence among Republicans is waning? The five key points.

Trump's support wasn't enough

Andy Ogles entered the primary with high-profile backing. Donald Trump had officially endorsed him and praised him just a few days before the vote during a so-called “tele-rally.” During the event, Trump spoke to hundreds of voters over the phone.

"Andy was always there for us when we needed him," Trump said, according to the "Nashville Banner". Influential conservative groups also backed Ogles.

Nevertheless, the incumbent lawmaker lost to his only challenger from within his own party. U.S. media outlets are therefore describing the result as a blow to Trump's administration.

Particularly noteworthy: Ogles was already the second Trump-backed candidate to lose a primary within the same week. Earlier, Navy veteran Amir Hassan—whom Trump had even visited in person—suffered a crushing defeat against Tom Smith in the Republican primary in Michigan on Tuesday.

Who is Charlie Hatcher?

Charlie Hatcher speaking at an event hosted by the "Reagan Society." Charlie Hatcher

Charlie Hatcher is a veterinarian, a dairy farmer, and, until recently, served as Tennessee's Secretary of Agriculture. He owns Hatcher Family Dairy in College Grove and emphasized his rural roots during his campaign.

His message was deliberately simple: People should “hire a farmer.” The newly redrawn congressional district includes significantly more agricultural regions than before—an environment that suited Hatcher well.

He was supported by well-known figures from the Republican establishment in Tennessee. Among them were Governor Bill Lee, former Governor Bill Haslam, and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Hatcher does not fundamentally distance himself from Trump. On the contrary: On his campaign website, he praised Trump’s work ethic and stated that Trump would have made a good farmer. His attack was directed at Ogles: He talks too much and gets too little done. However, his stance is clearly evident from his slogan:

«Pro-Gun. Pro-Life. Pro-Trump. Farm Strong.»

Andy Ogles had a history of numerous scandals

Ogles is considered a vocal representative of the party's right wing and a member of the Freedom Caucus circle. However, his two terms in office were marked by controversy.

For example, there were repeated controversies over inaccurate and late disclosures regarding campaign finances, misleading statements about his background, and the remark: “Muslims do not belong in American society.”

According to «Politico," the FBI searched his cell phone in 2024 in connection with an investigation into campaign finance. Prior to that, a watchdog organization had filed an ethics complaint regarding the handling of campaign funds.

Ogles also deleted a homophobic post after even members of his own party had criticized it. This sparked growing frustration among his voters over his provocative statements and uncompromising positions.

The new congressional district played right into Hatcher's hands

To make matters worse for the incumbent candidate, Ogles was no longer allowed to run in the same congressional district where he had previously won twice. Republicans in Tennessee redrew the district boundaries.

The fifth district now stretches from the suburbs of Nashville through rural parts of West Tennessee to areas around Memphis. This brought in many new voters, with whom Hatcher, given his agricultural background, apparently had a closer connection.

A campaign advisor told “Axios" that Hatcher is a much better fit for the people in the new district than the incumbent.

External funding also helped. According to the “New York Times”, the Invest in Tomorrow Coalition—an organization funded by renewable energy developers—has invested $2 million in Hatcher’s campaign since mid-July.

The new congressional district is also considered a solidly Republican one. “Politico” reports that, under the new redistricting, Trump would have won it by a 23-point margin. Hatcher is therefore the favorite to win the November election, despite facing a well-funded Democratic opponent. Either way, the district will remain Republican.

What does this defeat mean for Trump?

For Trump, this is his second defeat in a week. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The results show that even Trump’s endorsement does not guarantee victory in a Republican primary. Local factors, a candidate’s qualifications, scandals, and a changing constituency can carry more weight than the president’s endorsement.

However, as the *New York Times* points out, this does not necessarily mean that Republicans are turning away from Trump. During the campaign, Hatcher also clearly backed the president and avoided any fundamental confrontation with him.

Voters were therefore not choosing between a Trump supporter and a Trump opponent. They were choosing between two Republicans, both of whom emphasized their closeness to the president.

For Trump, however, the result is still an embarrassment. His endorsement was supposed to save Ogles—but it had no effect. With two of his candidates losing within a few days, it has at least become clear that even Trump’s political blessing has its limits.