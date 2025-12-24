The wanted boss of a Camorra clan was hiding behind this hole in the wall. (Handout)
Wanted mafia boss caught in Naples wall hideout - Gallery
Investigators catch Ciro Andolfi in the middle of Naples. The dangerous Camorra boss, who has been wanted for over three years, was living in a clever hiding place behind a radiator.
A boss of the Camorra mafia who has been wanted for years has been arrested in Naples in a brick-built hiding place. Ciro Andolfi, who is on the Italian Ministry of the Interior's list of the 100 most dangerous criminals, was wanted on a warrant, according to officials. The officers arrested him in an apartment in the Barra district of Naples.
The 49-year-old had been on the run since 2022. According to the investigators, he is still serving a prison sentence of eight years and a good three months for, among other things, belonging to a mafia organization, extortion using mafia methods and corruption.
With Madonna and a birdcage
A video released by the Carabinieri shows the officers entering the building containing the wanted man's apartment in the dark. A hole can then be seen in the wall of a room. The hiding place was cleverly built into the wall: The entrance was concealed by a radiator, which the officers removed.
Behind it - as the video shows - was a corridor. According to the images, the Camorra boss also had a small birdcage and a statue of the Madonna in his hiding place.
Camorra gangs mainly operate in Naples and Campania. The Camorra consists of autonomous clans - unlike the top-run Cosa Nostra.