Daniela Katzenberger has married again.

Daniela Katzenberger and Lucas Cordalis have renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas. The intimate ceremony took place eight years after their first wedding and was stress-free this time.

The ceremony was relaxed and kitschy, just the way they wanted it.

Lucas moved Daniela to tears with an emotional wedding vow. Show more

Daniela Katzenberger and Lucas Cordalis renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas. The wedding took place in October 2024, as Katzenberger reveals in her docu-soap "Daniela Katzenberger" on June 20 from 8.15 pm on Vox.

The decision to renew their vows was made due to the stressful circumstances of their first wedding in 2016, which was broadcast live on television.

The second wedding was an intimate affair, with only the closest family members in attendance. In addition to Katzenberger's mother Iris Klein and her daughter Sophia, an Elvis impersonator was also part of the ceremony, singing the song "Can't Help Falling in Love". Katzenberger was delighted with the kitschy atmosphere and emphasized that the ceremony was exactly as she had imagined it.

Emotional wedding vows

Lucas Cordalis moved his wife to tears with an emotional wedding vow: "You are and will always be my absolute dream wife. And I enjoy every day with you with love. You gave me the most beautiful thing in the world - our daughter," he said on TV.

Katzenberger and Cordalis originally met while filming "The Biggest Loser" in Dubai. Both remember their first meeting with mixed feelings. Katzenberger describes how she felt unflattering and tired, while Cordalis initially had an unfriendly impression of her.