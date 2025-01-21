Mark Zuckerberg's eyes slipped away from him for a moment.

Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony offers both traditional and unusual moments. From Melania Trump's appearance to a highly symbolic deviation - blue News provides you with an overview.

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Melania Trump's eye-catching hat

Melania Trump attracted everyone's attention with her fashionable appearance at the inauguration. She wore a tailored dark blue coat and skirt by American designer Adam Lippes, combined with a wide-brimmed hat by Eric Javits.

The hat, which partially covered her face, was the subject of lively discussion on social media and was compared to various characters.

Hillary Clinton's unexpected laugh

This is prefgg funny tbf, Hillary Clinton laughing when President Trump talks about changing the name of the Gulg and Mexico to the Gulf of Ameruca!! Bill tells her off, too!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yI8swJGNmi — LeanneSpurs 🇬🇧 (@LeanneSpurs) January 21, 2025

"Bill and Hillary Clinton appear to be mocking Trump in the middle of his inauguration speech," writes the British Daily Mail. Yet the ex-president did nothing at all. He only opens his mouth once in disbelief and possibly lets out a guttural sound or an "Oh my God".

His wife, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential race, is completely different: Hillary Clinton has to laugh heartily. It is the moment in Trump's speech when the 78-year-old announces that the Gulf of Mexico should henceforth be called the Gulf of America.

Lauren Sánchez's daring outfit

Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, is causing a stir with her choice of dress. She appeared in a white lace corset under a trouser suit, which some felt was inappropriate for the occasion.

Her outfit was the subject of controversy on social media, with some users praising it as a fashion statement, while others criticized it as too risqué for a political event.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg does not seem to have much experience with such events. There is no other explanation for the fact that the 217 billion dollar entrepreneur lets himself go, even though cameras are filming everywhere. He only briefly catches a glimpse of Bezos' companion Lauren Sanchez. But the whole thing does not go undetected.

Trump does not put his hand on the Bible

Donald Trump does not put his hand on the Bible. KEYSTONE

Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible when he was sworn in. Traditionally, it is customary for US presidents to take the oath of office with their hand on a Bible. The deviation was noted by spectators both on site and in the media.

Various speculations arose as to whether this was a deliberate statement or a simple mistake. An official statement is still pending.

Carrie Underwood masters mishap skillfully

Singer Carrie Underwood was supposed to perform "America the Beautiful" during the ceremony. However, due to technical problems, she had to sing a cappella.

Despite the unexpected challenge, Underwood delivered an impressive performance, which was met with great applause from the audience.