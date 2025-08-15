9 a.m.

In the largest city in the US state of Alaska, residents have protested against the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

On the eve of the summit in Anchorage, around 140 demonstrators gathered at a road junction to vent their displeasure with signs and Ukrainian and American flags. Many drivers honked their horns in support as they drove past, with one truck driver sounding his loud horn for a particularly long time.

One of the protesters was Petra, a German from the Stuttgart area who has lived in Alaska for decades. According to the news agency dpa, she pointed out that the US military regularly holds defense exercises there, which also include scenarios of possible attacks from Russia.

She criticized the fact that a red carpet was being rolled out for the Russian president during his visit. Cristy Willer expressed a similar view. "It is very important to make it clear to the world that Alaska (...) does not really approve of this meeting and the people attending it," she said.

The fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi was not invited made no sense. Her friend Susan Soule added: "People are really worried. They suffer with Ukraine. They are angry that Trump is our president."

Among the participants were two women who work in refugee aid. According to their own statements, they were demonstrating on behalf of Ukrainians living in Alaska who, despite having a residence permit, did not want to openly take part in the protests out of concern about the consequences of Trump's migration policy.

The background to this are raids by the ICE immigration authorities, which are currently taking place across America.