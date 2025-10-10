Apparently the victim of a crime: German mayor Iris Stalzer. Facebook/SPD Herdecke

According to investigators, the SPD mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, was seriously injured with several stab wounds by her adopted daughter. The motive is said to have been a long family dispute.

Sven Ziegler

The 17-year-old adopted daughter of Mayor Iris Stalzer is said to have attacked her mother with several stab wounds.

According to investigators, the girl also tried to set her mother's hair on fire with a deodorant spray.

The teenager then called the emergency services herself - she is now in a youth psychiatric facility.

After the bloody family tragedy in Germany, more and more details about the course of events are becoming known. As "Focus online" reports, citing security circles, 57-year-old SPD mayor Iris Stalzer met her adopted daughter in the sauna area of her home - shortly afterwards the argument escalated.

The 17-year-old is said to have stabbed her mother with two knives. According to the doctors treating her, 13 stab wounds were found in her upper body, including in her lungs. The teenager then tried to set her mother's hair on fire with a deodorant spray.

According to the investigators, the situation has calmed down in the meantime. The seriously injured Stalzer is said to have persuaded her daughter to get help - in return, she promised not to say who had attacked her. Once at the top, the teenager called the fire department and police and said that her mother had been attacked by several men.

Stalzer was temporarily in danger of dying

When the emergency services arrived, the victim was sitting in an armchair covered in blood. Investigators later discovered a bloodstained knife and items of clothing that the teenager had apparently hidden in a rucksack belonging to her 15-year-old adopted brother. Parts of the floor had already been cleaned of traces of blood.

The mayor was taken to a clinic by rescue helicopter and was temporarily treated for life-threatening injuries. After initial questioning, she indicated that she knew the perpetrator, but did not give his name. Only after consulting her husband did she confirm the attack by her daughter.

According to the investigation, there had been conflicts in the family for some time. The girl felt inferior to her adoptive brother and had already threatened her mother with a knife in the summer. At that time, the police had to intervene due to domestic violence.

The public prosecutor has since downgraded the charge from attempted manslaughter to grievous bodily harm. Senior public prosecutor Bernd Haldorn explained that this was a normal step because the teenager had called the emergency services and thus withdrawn from the crime.

According to information from "Focus online", the 17-year-old has since been committed to a psychiatric facility by the youth welfare office.