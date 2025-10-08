Forensics after attack on mayor-elect of Herdecke dpa

Following the knife attack on the newly elected mayor of Herdecke in the Ruhr region, Iris Stalzer (SPD), her daughter is suspected of the crime. The 57-year-old lawyer has named the 17-year-old as the attacker, according to investigators in Hagen.

According to the public prosecutor's office, Iris Stalzer incriminated her daughter as the perpetrator in an interrogation.

Investigators are now assuming "dangerous bodily harm" instead of attempted murder.

Both adopted children are handed over to the youth welfare office, Stalzer's life is out of danger. Show more

Following the knife attack on the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, the police released new details on Wednesday afternoon. At a press conference, senior public prosecutor Bernd Halldorn, head of operations Ursula Schönberg and head of the homicide squad Jens Rautenberg declared that the 17-year-old adopted daughter of Iris Stalzer (57, SPD) was an urgent suspect.

According to Rautenberg, Stalzer incriminated her daughter as the perpetrator in an initial interrogation on Tuesday evening. The investigator said that the evidence in the house confirmed this suspicion: "Based on the evidence at the scene, we assume that the daughter is responsible for the injuries." Legally, the case is currently classified as dangerous bodily harm and no longer as attempted murder.

Daughter herself dialed the emergency number

According to the police, the adopted daughter called the emergency services herself on Tuesday and reported an alleged robbery. Head of operations Schönberg described how Stalzer was found by the arriving forces sitting in an armchair, seriously injured. "We now have the good news that Ms. Stalzer's life is no longer in danger," said Schönberg.

According to the findings, the crime took place in the basement of the house. "The evidence suggests that Ms. Stalzer then dragged herself to the first floor," said Rautenberg. There were no traces outside the house.

Senior public prosecutor Halldorn explained that there are currently no plans to bring her into custody. Both young people - the daughter and the 15-year-old adopted son - would be handed over to the youth welfare office on Wednesday. "The investigation is continuing, as it would in any other case," said Halldorn. It is an "individual case", the lawyer emphasized.

The mayor was elected as the new head of administration of Herdecke on September 28. The attack on Tuesday lunchtime caused nationwide horror.