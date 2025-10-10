Iris Stalzer's life was temporarily in danger. sda

According to investigations, the SPD politician and designated mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, was tortured for hours by her adopted daughter. New details show the extent of the crime - and raise questions about a failed call for help.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iris Stalzer, SPD politician and designated mayor of Herdecke, was abused for hours by her adopted daughter, according to investigations.

The 17-year-old is said to have attacked the mother with two knives and seriously injured her before calling the emergency services herself.

An incendiary letter to the youth welfare office indicates that Stalzer had already asked for help beforehand. Show more

The brutal attack on Iris Stalzer shakes Germany. According to investigators, the 57-year-old SPD local politician and designated mayor of Herdecke was allegedly tortured by her adopted daughter for hours in the cellar of her house - and only just survived. This was reported by the "Bild" newspaper, citing police sources.

According to the report, Stalzer encountered her 17-year-old daughter in the cellar on Tuesday, who attacked her with a spray can and a lighter to set her clothes on fire. According to the politician, the teenager said she wanted to "take revenge" - it is not yet clear why. She then allegedly stabbed her mother with two knives and injured her a total of 13 times. The 57-year-old also suffered hematomas and several skull fractures.

As "Bild" reports, Stalzer was tortured for hours during the attack. It is unclear how she finally got from the cellar to the armchair in her living room, where she was found by rescue workers around midday, covered in blood and unresponsive. Her daughter had previously called the emergency services herself - and claimed that several men had attacked her mother.

Daughter is considered a suspect

When securing evidence, the investigators discovered numerous smudged traces of blood, which had apparently been removed shortly before the police arrived. One of the murder knives was found on Stalzer's 15-year-old adopted son. Whether and to what extent he was involved in the crime is currently under investigation.

Senior public prosecutor Bernd Halldorn explained that, based on the evidence, it was assumed that the daughter was responsible for the injuries. Legally, the crime is now classified as "grievous bodily harm" - not attempted murder, as the 17-year-old made the emergency call herself. This could be considered a "resignation from the crime".

Apparently the victim of a crime: German mayor Iris Stalzer. Facebook/SPD Herdecke

After first aid, the politician was flown to hospital by helicopter and underwent emergency surgery. Her life was temporarily in danger.

According to several media reports, Iris Stalzer is said to have written a so-called "fire letter" to the youth welfare office shortly before the attack, in which she asked for support. She apparently did not receive a response. Police director Ursula Schönberg confirmed the existence of the letter on Wednesday.