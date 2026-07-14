In a touching gesture, Silvia Ferrari of Italy fulfilled her mother’s final wish. She brought about 40 kilograms of sand back to a place dear to the family’s heart—after more than 50 years.

Is Arutas Beach is known as the “Beach of Rice Grains” and is characterized by its exceptionally fine quartz grains. (Illustrative image)

Here's what it's all about In a touching gesture, Silvia Ferrari of Italy fulfilled her late mother's final wish.

Together with her husband, she brought about 40 kilograms of sand back to Is Arutas Beach in Sardinia.

The family had brought the sand home in the 1970s as a memento of their vacation.

The municipality's environmental affairs official expressed his gratitude and called it an "important gesture." Summary created with

Time and again, tourists bring sand back from beaches they’ve visited on vacation—even though it’s strictly prohibited in many places. In most cases, the sand probably never makes it back to where it came from. But that wasn’t the case for Silvia Ferrari, who fulfilled her mother’s last wish with a touching gesture.

"I was about 15 years old when we discovered Is Arutas while on vacation in a trailer and were thrilled by it," Silvia Ferrari tells Südtirol News. Without thinking about the consequences for Sardinia’s ecosystem, the Ferraris decided to take plenty of sand from the “Beach of Rice Grains” with them.

50 Years in the Garden

Eventually, in the 1970s, the family brought back about 40 kilograms of the finest quartz grains from their vacation. The material ended up in the family’s Zen garden in northern Italy—as a memento of their wonderful vacation in Sardinia.

But many years later, Silvia’s mother, Valeria, learned that taking sand home is not only prohibited but also harmful to the coastal ecosystem. “Before she died, she had asked me several times to return to Sardinia to give back what she had taken,” says Ferrari.

Accompanied by her husband and Massimo Marras, the director of the Sinis Marine Protected Area, she returned the sand to its place of origin—thus fulfilling the promise she had made to her mother.

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"An important sign"

“On behalf of the municipal administration and our citizens, I would like to thank Ms. Silvia Ferrari for recognizing the value of this gesture,” says Carlo Carta, head of the environmental department for the Sardinian municipality of Cabras, to which the beach belongs. Returning the sand after so many years means acknowledging that our natural heritage belongs to everyone and that everyone has a responsibility to protect it.

According to Carta, there have been several such cases in recent years: “Every return is an important sign of growing collective environmental awareness,” he says, adding: “What Silvia Ferrari did was, on the one hand, the fulfillment of a promise to her mother, but on the other hand, it was also a beautiful gesture of respect toward a unique place with strong symbolic value that helps spread a culture of environmental protection.”

Sardinia has particularly strict regulations in place to protect coastal ecosystems—with correspondingly high fines for violations. Unauthorized removal of coastal material is punishable by a fine of up to 3,000 euros. In serious cases, such as the removal of a particularly large amount of material, the offender may face criminal prosecution for grand theft to the detriment of the state.