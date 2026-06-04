ARCHIVE - A wrecked car is seen in front of a damaged residential building in Sumy after an attack. Photo: Andrii Marienko/AP/dpa/Archive image
Keystone
At least two people have been killed in a Russian attack on the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy near the border. Four injured women were taken to hospitals, military governor Oleh Hryhorov announced on Telegram. He did not provide any details about the circumstances of the attack. The affected settlement of Jampil is only around 20 kilometers from the Russian border.
Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years with Western support. Russia's military controls a small part of the Sumy border region.