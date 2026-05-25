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Heavy attacks Dead and injured after Russian air strikes in Ukraine

SDA

26.5.2026 - 00:23

HANDOUT - Damaged cars in the yard of a residential neighborhood after a Russian airstrike. Photo: Iryna Rybakova/Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized brigade via AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full citation of the above credit
HANDOUT - Damaged cars in the yard of a residential neighborhood after a Russian airstrike. Photo: Iryna Rybakova/Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized brigade via AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full citation of the above credit
Keystone

According to Ukrainian authorities, at least one person has been killed and 15 others injured in heavy Russian air strikes in the south-east of the country. An infrastructure object in the port city of Odessa was destroyed by shelling, military governor Serhij Lysak announced on Telegram. He later wrote that one of the four injured had succumbed to his wounds.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 00:23

26.05.2026, 11:26

Meanwhile, in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, twelve people were injured by the dropping of guided glide bombs in the evening. "Among the injured is an eight-year-old boy," wrote the Ukrainian governor of the region, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram. According to the local authorities, it was the third serious attack on the city during the day.

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