ARCHIVE - Iranian-made combat drone, presumably of the Shahed 136 (Shahed 136) type. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa Keystone

Shortly before a ceasefire announced by Moscow and Kiev at different times, several people have been killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine.

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Four people were killed in the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, Governor Vitaly Dyakivnych wrote on Telegram. A further 37 people were injured. According to the report, two locations in the Poltava district were hit. An industrial plant and railroad infrastructure were damaged. Russia had attacked the region with missiles and drones.

The civil defense announced that two emergency personnel were among the dead. After a first attack, Russia attacked the site a second time. A further 23 rescue workers are among the injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Russian attacks. He wrote on social media that it was absolutely cynical to ask for a ceasefire for propaganda celebrations and to carry out such drone and missile attacks in the days leading up to it. Russia could stop the shelling any day and that would end the war and Ukrainian counterattacks. He also referred to a further death and four injuries in the Kharkiv region.

According to the authorities, two people were also injured in the Chernihiv region and three in the region around the capital Kiev.

The previous evening, the Russian Ministry of Defense had announced a ceasefire on Friday and Saturday to mark Victory Day on 9 May. Kiev responded surprisingly by announcing a ceasefire starting as early as midnight on Wednesday (23:00 CEST). Russia traditionally celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany on May 9.