At least four people have been killed in Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine. According to military governor Oleh Synjehubow, a 25-year-old man and a 68-year-old man were killed in rocket fire on the city of Derhachi in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. A further 23 people were injured. A civilian company, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

HANDOUT - Damaged cars in the yard of a residential neighborhood after a Russian airstrike. Photo: Iryna Rybakova/Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized brigade via AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

A 64-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were also killed by Russian shelling of the city of Kramatorsk and the settlement of Yasnohirka, according to the regional prosecutor's office of the Donetsk region. Three others were injured.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian war of aggression for more than four years with Western help. It was only at the weekend that Russia launched one of its most serious attacks on Ukraine to date. The head of the Kiev military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, spoke of Russia's largest attack since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in terms of the number of damaged locations.