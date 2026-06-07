At least one person has been killed and five others injured in a series of gun attacks in Israel, according to medics. The police announced that it was a terrorist attack. The vehicle of a suspected perpetrator had been seized and the man had been shot dead. The Israeli news portal "ynet" reported that the man was an Arab citizen of Israel.

Shots fired at people in several places

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, shots were first fired at a petrol station near Kochav Jair, north-east of Tel Aviv. Two people were injured. Further gunshot wounds were then reported from two nearby locations. A 55-year-old reserve soldier was killed, as the army later announced. Numerous police forces were deployed. According to media reports, police chief Danny Levi said that there was only one attacker. Initially it had been reported that the police were still hunting for a suspected second perpetrator.

In recent years, there have been repeated attacks by Palestinians in Israel. The most recent incident occurred in Israeli towns near the border with the occupied West Bank.

According to his office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a briefing on the suspected terrorist attack. He is following the information on the "murderous attack", he added.

Hamas praises attack

The Islamist terrorist organization Hamas praised the attack as "heroic", but did not claim credit for it. It was a reaction to Israel's ongoing attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, the Palestinian organization said in a statement.