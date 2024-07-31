The body was discovered after two years. (symbolic image) Keystone/dpa/Friso Gentsch

A dead body has been discovered in a German housing estate. It had apparently been lying undiscovered in the apartment for around two years.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A body has been discovered in Germany.

It had apparently been lying unnoticed in a housing estate for two years.

It was only discovered because water damage had been reported. Show more

In the Preuswald housing estate in Aachen (Germany), an employee of a housing company made a shocking discovery. During an evacuation, he came across the mummified body of a man who had presumably been dead for two years, as first reported by the Aachener Zeitung newspaper.

The horrific discovery was made when water damage was discovered in the neighboring apartment. An employee then entered the man's apartment to inspect the damage and came across the body.

As no rent had been received for months, the company had also taken legal action. According to initial investigations, it is assumed that the man died of internal injuries. The public prosecutor's office has therefore not opened any further investigations.

The deceased was 56 years old and apparently struggled with drug addiction.