A boy (12) was found dead in Rennes. The investigation is ongoing. AFP

Following the discovery of a dead 12-year-old boy on the banks of the Vilaine in Rennes, France, a 16-year-old has now been arrested.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A twelve-year-old boy has been found dead on the banks of the river in Rennes.

The authorities are investigating a possible violent crime.

A 16-year-old has been arrested. Show more

The body of a twelve-year-old boy has been found in the French city of Rennes. A 16-year-old has been arrested, according to the public prosecutor's office.

The dead child was discovered on Sunday with a wet bath towel tied very tightly around his neck on the banks of a river in the city in Brittany. The rescuers who were called were unable to revive the child. Death was determined on the spot.

After the incident, the public prosecutor's office announced that the involvement of a third party was possible. An investigation into the suspected intentional homicide of a minor under the age of 15 had been initiated, it said. The 16-year-old was then reportedly arrested in Rennes in the morning.