A boy (12) was found dead in Rennes. The investigation is ongoing. AFP

Following the discovery of a dead twelve-year-old boy on the banks of the Vilaine in Rennes, the public prosecutor's office has opened a murder investigation.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A twelve-year-old boy was found dead on the riverbank in Rennes.

A fisherman had heard the child's cries and alerted the police.

The authorities are investigating a possible violent crime. Show more

The body of a twelve-year-old boy has been found on the banks of the River Vilaine in the northern French city of Rennes. A wet towel was wrapped tightly around the child's neck. The public prosecutor's office launched a murder investigation.

The police operation was apparently triggered by a fisherman who had previously heard a child's cries. He alerted the police. Witnesses who discovered the boy on the riverbank tried to resuscitate him - but without success.

The exact circumstances of the death are still unclear. According to the investigators, investigations are currently being carried out in all directions. The possible involvement of third parties is also being investigated.

On Sunday evening, numerous police forces were deployed near a residential complex. The authorities did not initially release any further details about the case.