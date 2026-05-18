This picture released by the Maldives President's Media Division shows divers preparing to search for the four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island in Vaavu Atoll, Maldives. Photo: Uncredited/Maldives President's Media Division/AP/dpa Keystone

Rescue divers have found the bodies of four drowned divers from Italy in an underwater cave in the Maldives. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The search operation lasted several days and had to be interrupted at times. At the weekend, a Maldivian rescue diver died in the process.

A total of five Italians died in a diving accident last week. One body has already been recovered, but the search for the other four bodies is proving complicated. The exact cause of the accident and the circumstances surrounding the death of the five Italians are still being investigated by the local authorities in the Maldives.

Maldives popular vacation destination for foreign tourists

The Maldives is a small island nation in the Indian Ocean southwest of Sri Lanka. The islands of the archipelago attract many international vacationers with their idyllic white sandy beaches. The Maldives and its coral reefs are also a popular destination for snorkelers and divers from abroad.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italians explored a cave with several chambers connected by narrow passages at a depth of around 50 meters. According to media reports, however, the group was only allowed to dive to a depth of around 30 meters. A special permit is required for deeper dives in the Maldives, which the group of divers apparently did not have.