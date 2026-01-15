Cyane P. (24) was the waitress wearing a helmet. Facebook

New files from the criminal proceedings into the Crans-Montana fire disaster raise questions about the role of the operators. The central question is whether the waitress who was killed was instructed to wear an advertising helmet - or whether she did so voluntarily.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investigation files and witness statements contradict the operator's account of the helmet campaign.

Several witnesses state that the waitress acted on instructions.

The operators are being investigated for involuntary manslaughter; the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

The waitress Cyane P., who died in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, climbed onto the shoulders of a person of her own free will, bar owner Jessica Moretti told investigators. According to a media report, however, there is considerable doubt about this. Rather, she was on the person's shoulders on Moretti's instructions.

This was reported by "Corriere della Sera" with reference to investigation files. According to this, Moretti is said to have told the investigators: "She did this on her own initiative. She shouldn't have climbed onto the shoulders".

However, several witnesses denied this. According to them, a former waitress at Le Constellation and good friend of Cyane P. said: "The owner of the bar arrived in a panic and told Cyane that she had to bring 16 bottles of champagne to the tables and that she was short of staff. She also asked me for help: I know her because I worked there when I came to Crans-Montana five years ago." Jessica Moretti also told her to put on her helmet.

Field of vision severely restricted

According to the investigation documents, the helmet was a battery-operated advertising helmet from a champagne brand with a dark visor. This significantly restricted the field of vision. As a result, P. was barely able to see that the burning sparklers were in close proximity to the ceiling.

Moretti himself later confirmed that the helmet action was part of a sales stunt. Such helmets were occasionally used when serving.

The operators of the bar are being investigated for negligent homicide, among other things. Jessica Moretti is at large, but is subject to conditions. The investigation is ongoing.