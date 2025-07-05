Members of Task Force 1 deploy boats on the Guadalupe River after devastating flooding in Kerrville. Photo: Christopher Lee/The San Antonio Express-News via AP/dpa Keystone

Severe flooding has shaken Texas: at least 24 people have died and numerous children from a summer camp are still missing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 24 people have died in severe flooding in Texas and many, including girls from a summer camp, are still missing.

The Guadalupe River rose rapidly due to heavy rainfall, triggering a devastating flood.

Rescue workers searched tirelessly while a state of disaster was declared. Show more

After severe flooding in the US state of Texas with at least 24 deaths, the search for numerous missing persons continues. "They will continue in the dark of night. They will take place when the sun rises in the morning. They will continue uninterrupted to find everyone," said Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference on Friday evening (local time).

Between 23 and 25 participants in a Christian summer camp for girls have not yet been found, according to the area's sheriff, Larry L. Leitha. It was not possible to estimate how many people were missing in total. Due to the US Independence Day on Friday, numerous people had camped near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. In the USA, many people use the long weekend for excursions.

"Disastrous flash flood" surprises campers

It had started to rain heavily in the area early on Friday morning. According to the authorities, it is not unusual for rivers to burst their banks in the area, which is popular for summer camps. However, the scale was unusual. The Guadalupe River rose by almost eight meters in a very short space of time in the early hours of the morning, said Deputy Governor Dan Patrick. There was talk of a "disastrous flash flood".

It is indelicate to say that the floods should have been expected, a local resident told CNN. "Anyone who says something like, 'This was predicted. Why didn't you watch the news?' That's callous". Residents of the area had to flee for their lives - partly by boat, partly over fallen power lines because all other routes were flooded. Television pictures showed how cars were swept away, trees were uprooted and houses were under water.

Children among the dead

According to the deputy governor, adults and children are among the 24 dead recovered so far. Some of the bodies were found in cars that had been washed away. No further details of the deaths were initially released. According to Sheriff Leitha, there was another death in neighboring Kendall County. It was initially unclear whether this was related to the flooding.

According to the deputy governor, nine rescue teams with around 500 personnel were searching for the missing. According to the information, most of them are children from one particular camp - a Christian summer camp for girls, which was accommodating more than 750 children at the time of the rains. Deputy Governor Patrick had previously emphasized that this did not necessarily mean that they were lost - they could have climbed trees for safety. The situation is confusing, there is no electricity and no internet.

Trump promises help

According to official figures, 237 people had been rescued by Friday evening, most of them by helicopter. Governor Abbott declared a state of disaster for parts of Texas in order to mobilize additional resources. Residents in the surrounding area were asked to move to higher ground. Central contact points were created.

US President Donald Trump described the flooding to journalists on Air Force One as a "terrible thing". "It looks like some young people have died", US media quoted him as saying. He said he would work with Governor Abbott to provide aid to the state. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on the X platform that she had instructed emergency services to help, including the US Coast Guard. She wrote: "Pray for Texas".