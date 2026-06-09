ARCHIVE - Palestinians walk through the rubble of their homes after Israeli authorities destroyed a large part of the main vegetable market in the West Bank village of Beita, southeast of Nablus, Monday, June 1, 2026. Photo: Majdi Mohammed/AP/dpa Keystone

At least seven Palestinians have been killed by settlers in the West Bank in the past year. This is a significant increase, as the responsible UN commission has determined.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a new UN report, violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased significantly.

The commission accuses Israeli authorities of failing to adequately prevent attacks and encouraging impunity.

At the same time, the UN is also documenting alleged war crimes committed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Show more

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank has continued to increase, according to a UN commission. In the past year, settlers have killed at least seven Palestinians and injured 832 others, according to the UN Commission of Inquiry's report. This means that the number of victims has more than doubled compared to 2024.

For example, in July 2025, settlers - accompanied by Israeli soldiers - attacked Palestinians while they were tilling their fields. One farmer was shot in the head and another was beaten to death. "This trend will continue in 2026, with attacks occurring on a daily basis," according to the UN.

According to the report, Israeli authorities enabled these attacks through financial and military support. Israel's judicial and law enforcement authorities, in turn, have granted impunity for settler violence for decades.

UN calls for greater international pressure on Israel

"The relentless, daily attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians are intolerable and must stop," said UN Commission Chair Srinivasan Muralidhar. The international community must exert massive pressure on Israel to end the violence against the settlers once and for all. The EU had recently imposed additional sanctions due to the violence of radical Israeli settlers.

Israel regularly rejects criticism of the actions of settlers in the West Bank against Palestinians as unfounded.

Since the devastating Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and the resulting Gaza war, violence by radical settlers against Palestinians and their property has increased significantly. The Israeli media sometimes also refer to this as "Jewish terror".

UN: Hamas involved in war crimes in the Gaza Strip

The report also takes a look at the Gaza Strip and the role of the Islamist Hamas there. The commission identified 249 cases of executions and serious physical violence in 2024 and 2025, resulting in at least 108 deaths and 384 injuries. According to the report, Hamas-affiliated forces were involved in at least 60 of these incidents. These acts constituted war crimes such as murder and torture, as well as violations of human rights and humanitarian law.

According to international jurisdiction, the West Bank, like the Gaza Strip, is part of the territories occupied by Israel. Violence by settlers dates back to the 1970s. According to the UN, the number of cases has risen sharply since 2023.

Today, more than 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem among around three million Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the territories for their own state.