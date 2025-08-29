Crosses, flowers and other mementos were placed for a memorial service after the deadly shooting. Image: Keystone/AP/Abbie Parr

Two children are killed in an attack at a Minneapolis school. While gun violence in the U.S. shows no signs of abating, President Trump drastically cuts prevention programs.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two children died and 17 other people were injured in an attack on a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

President Trump speaks of "senseless violence" but avoids calls for stricter gun laws.

Since the 1980s, the Republican Party has been closely linked to the gun lobby NRA. Gun violence is interpreted as a safety and cultural problem, not a legislative issue.

Trump's government recently cut over 50 percent of funding for violence prevention and school safety. NGOs warn that Trump is making America "less safe". Show more

On Wednesday, a Catholic school in Minneapolis became the scene of another national tragedy. A 23-year-old man opened fire during a school mass, killing two children aged eight and ten and injuring 17 other people.

The FBI categorized the act as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics. The perpetrator had a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, all of which he had purchased legally, the American law enforcement authorities explained.

Between words and deeds

US President Donald Trump responded with a gesture of national mourning and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until the end of the month. He wrote on X: "Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

As is so often the case, however, it remains symbolism. Trump regularly refers to attacks as "senseless violence" and his rhetoric revolves around "law and order": more police, harsher punishments and, in case of doubt, the deployment of the National Guard. However, he never mentions restrictions on access to weapons.

Closeness to the NRA: political capital from gun culture

"This is not a gun issue," he said at the annual convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in 2023. Trump's line is closely linked to his closeness to the gun lobby. He calls himself a "pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president".

This stance has historical roots. Since the 1980s at the latest, with the alliance between Republicans and the NRA, gun violence has been interpreted in the party primarily as a safety and cultural problem, not as a problem of gun availability. At the same time, "gun control" was increasingly interpreted as an attack on civil liberties.

By the 2010s at the latest, especially after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, the GOP was almost united against any form of new regulation. Even measures with broad popular support, such as expanded background checks, were blocked.

Republicans against gun control

With Donald Trump, this rhetoric intensified further. Even the assassination attempt on Trump in 2024, in which the shooter used an AR-15, did not lead to a rethink. Instead, Republicans blamed security gaps, the Democrats' political rhetoric or the perpetrator's mental problems

A look back shows how much Trump's communication differs from that of his Democratic predecessors. Barack Obama and Joe Biden made emotional speeches after mass shootings at schools, which they combined with political demands for stricter gun laws.

Republicans who signal only a rudimentary willingness to reform today risk not only political headwinds, but also the wrath of their own base. When former Congressman Trey Gowdy said on "Fox News" after the recent school attack in Minneapolis that there needed to be "serious" discussion about stricter access regulations, he was immediately attacked by conservative commentators and the MAGA base.

Republican congressman without support

Online, Gowdy was accused of "playing into the enemy's hands," an indication of how taboo the topic remains within the "Grand Old Party."

"WTF? Trey Gowdy calling for gun control after the Minneapolis tragedy - shameful!" wrote right-wing commenter Eric Daugherty on X.

A self-proclaimed MAGA supporter declared, "I'm ashamed I once liked him." Another user wrote: "Gowdy never misses an opportunity to show the world he's a piece of trash."

Massive cuts to prevention programs

While Trump publicly announces a crackdown on violence, the fiscal reality is different. In spring 2025, his government drastically cut funding for prevention projects.

According to Reuters, the Department of Justice cut over half of the federal funding for so-called community violence intervention programs. 69 of 145 ongoing projects, totaling around 158 million dollars, were terminated. In total, 365 grants totaling 811 million dollars that were previously earmarked for public safety and victim assistance were eliminated.

In June, 18 law enforcement organizations and four police chiefs sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for the restoration of funds that had led to "measurable and significant decreases in violence and homicide." "These are not feel-good programs, but life-saving, law enforcement-supporting strategies that work," the letter said.

Criticism of Trump from NGOs

The education sector is also affected: According to the "Washington Post", around an additional 1 billion dollars that had been earmarked for school safety and psychosocial support were cut, including funding for school psychologists* and counseling services that had been specifically set up after previous shootings.

The Everytown for Gun Safety organization criticizes Trump for restricting the federal agency's ability to prosecute alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives, protecting "bad actor gun dealers" and systematically undermining community, school and violence prevention programs.

The Giffords Initiative, founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who herself survived an assassination attempt, is also sounding the alarm: Trump has "made America less safe" by ending programs that have been proven to save lives.

