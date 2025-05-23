  1. Residential Customers
#05: Trump - that's not neutral "Death, death, death" - the tale of South Africa's apartheid against whites

Philipp Dahm

23.5.2025

Donald Trump has learned from his "friends" that South Africa is allowing the mass murder of white farmers - and wants to dispossess them without compensation. Only South Africa's president doesn't know about it yet.

23.05.2025, 16:48

23.05.2025, 16:53

  • Donald Trump received South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on May 21.
  • The US President lashed out at his foreign counterpart in much the same way as he had previously done at Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Trump accused Ramaphosa of tolerating the mass murder of white farmers and of practising "reverse apartheid".
Cyril Ramaphosa must pass a trial by fire in the White House on May 21: Like Volodymyr Selenskyj once did, the foreign president will be dealt with harshly in Washington. There is a mass murder of white farmers in his country, the American explains to the South African.

Ramaphosa remains calm despite the crossfire. You have to listen, he says. There is violence against whites that will not be tolerated, he assures us. Nobody will be dispossessed just like that, he corrects. Trump remains skeptical: his friends tell a different story, counters the 78-year-old.

That South Africa's history is complicated - no problem. That Trump uses reports about the Congo while talking about crimes in South Africa - never mind. And that the US President is talking down to Elon Musk's father Errol - who's surprised?

  • With "Trump - that's not neutral", we try to put the geopolitical turning point into words, to understand, illuminate and categorize it.
