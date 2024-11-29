Fighting between opposition forces and Syrian government troops in Aleppo province. (November 28, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed

In the heaviest fighting in years between Islamist rebels and government forces in northwest Syria, the death toll has risen to 231, according to activists.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in the UK, 20 civilians were among those killed. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The activists had previously announced that the insurgents were advancing towards the northern city of Aleppo, which was already heavily contested and extensively destroyed in the early years of the Syrian civil war that broke out in 2011. An important supply line between the capital Damascus and Aleppo is said to have already been cut off by the insurgents. They are also said to have captured numerous villages and towns as well as strategic positions on two front lines in the west of Aleppo and in Idlib. Fearing attacks on residential areas, families have fled the suburbs of Aleppo.

No political solution to the conflict in sight

According to the activists, more than 80 soldiers of President Bashar al-Assad's government forces and fighters from their allies have been killed since Wednesday. The remaining dead are said to be insurgents from the extremist Islamist organization Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other groups.

According to human rights activists, an alliance of Islamist rebels conquered several villages near Idlib and Aleppo this week. The aim is to control important supply routes. In support of the Syrian army, Russian fighter jets, among others, are said to have flown 63 attacks on positions in Idlib and around Aleppo since Wednesday morning.

The devastating civil war in Syria has completely divided the country. Ruler Assad came under heavy pressure at times, but now controls two thirds of the country again with the help of his allies Russia and Iran. The north-west is partly under the control of opposition forces. A political solution to the conflict is not in sight.

