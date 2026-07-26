Following the fatal attack at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day, the investigation is in full swing. Police are publicly searching for a 21-year-old suspected perpetrator and are examining not only the incident in which the suspect drove into the crowd but also reports of possible stab wounds.

Car Plows Into Crowd Deaths and Injuries at the CSD – What We Know and What We Don't

Here's what it's all about Christopher Street Day in Berlin was cut short following a suspected attack. A car plowed into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring 16 others.

Police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect believed to be associated with the Islamist scene. An investigation is underway on suspicion of a terrorist attack.

The exact sequence of events and the motive are still unclear. The police are also investigating whether a stabbing weapon was used in addition to the vehicle. Summary created with

Christopher Street Day in Berlin was cut short after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event. At least one woman was killed, and 16 other people were injured—several of them critically.

What We Know

The Events and Immediate Sequence of Occurrences

* In Berlin, a white van drove into a crowd near Potsdamer Platz, not far from the CSD event; the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

* According to police spokesperson Florian Nath, the van was traveling on Ahornsteig parallel to Lennéstrasse and struck several people before crashing into a tree. The driver got out of the vehicle after the crash and fled in an unknown direction, Nath explained.

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Fatalities and Injuries

* A woman sustained fatal injuries in the incident.

* According to fire department spokesperson Dominik Pretz, 16 people were injured, including 3 with life-threatening injuries, 8 with serious injuries, and 5 with minor injuries. Those with life-threatening and serious injuries were taken to hospitals.

Suspect and Manhunt

* Police identified a suspected suspect overnight, according to police spokesperson Nath. The man is known to the police and is believed to be associated with the Islamist scene in Berlin.

* This morning, the police released a mug shot of 21-year-old Abdul B. The Berlin State Prosecutor's Office and the Berlin State Criminal Police Office are investigating "on suspicion of a terrorist attack."

* The suspect is described as slender and about 1.90 meters tall; according to dpa reports, he has family in Berlin and was released from juvenile detention in May 2026.

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Vehicle and Police Actions

* According to police spokesperson Nath, the vehicle used in the crime is a private vehicle, not a rental car.

* The empty and heavily damaged vehicle was recovered near the crime scene.

* The area around the crime scene was cordoned off over a wide area, and the Tiergarten was searched overnight using thermal imaging cameras, as Nath described.

* In the hours following the incident, there were several additional police operations in Berlin related to the car attack, including a search of an apartment around 1:10 a.m. in Berlin-Schöneberg. No one was found there, and no arrests were made, according to Nath.

What We Don't Know

Background, Context, and Motives

* It remains unclear how the incident will ultimately be classified legally and politically—for example, as a terrorist attack, a rampage, or another type of violent crime. Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) said it was too early to assess this.

* The specific motive of the perpetrator(s) is not yet known. Although the identified suspect is believed to be associated with the Islamist scene, the exact connection between this classification and the crime has not been clarified.

Details on the Suspect and the Course of Events

* According to authorities, it is still unclear whether the suspect they are searching for, Abdul B., was actually driving the vehicle.

* It is also unclear who owns the white van. The police merely clarified that it is a privately owned vehicle and not a rental car.

* According to police spokesperson Nath, investigators are examining whether there was a second phase of the crime following the “driving phase,” during which someone may have exited the vehicle and attacked people with possible stabbing weapons.

* According to police reports, witnesses said that people had been injured by stab wounds, and some claimed to have seen a man dressed in black carrying a machete. These statements have not yet been confirmed.

* According to witness statements, there are conflicting accounts as to whether a single perpetrator or multiple perpetrators were involved. The exact number of perpetrators therefore remains unclear.

Victims, Those Affected, and Consequences

* No further confirmed information is available at this time regarding the identity of the woman who was killed or the injured individuals, nor regarding their current condition.