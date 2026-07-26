Following the fatal attack at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day, the investigation is in full swing. Police are publicly searching for a 21-year-old suspected perpetrator and are examining not only the incident in which the suspect drove into the crowd but also reports of possible stab wounds.

Attack on Christopher Street Day Deaths and Injuries in Berlin – What We Know and What We Don't Know

Here's what it's all about Christopher Street Day in Berlin was cut short following a suspected attack. A car plowed into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring 16 others.

Police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect believed to be associated with the Islamist scene. An investigation is underway on suspicion of a terrorist attack.

The exact sequence of events and the motive are still unclear. The police are also investigating whether a stabbing weapon was used in addition to the vehicle. Summary created with

Christopher Street Day in Berlin was cut short after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event. At least one woman was killed, and 16 other people were injured—several of them critically.

What we know:

* Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated Christopher Street Day in Berlin on Saturday.

* Shortly before 10:00 p.m., the party was suddenly cut short. According to police, a major police operation took place in the Tiergarten near Potsdamer Platz.

* According to a police spokesperson, a white car had been traveling along Ahornsteig—which runs parallel to Lennéstrasse—and struck or ran over several people before crashing into a tree.

* One woman died at the scene from her injuries. According to the fire department, of the 16 injured, 3 were in life-threatening condition and 8 were seriously injured. In addition, five people sustained minor injuries. Those in life-threatening and serious condition were all taken to hospitals.

* According to the police, the driver got out of the car and fled.

* “We are working around the clock to track down the suspects,” said police spokesman Florian Nath.

* Overnight, the police announced that they had identified a suspected perpetrator. Spokesperson Florian Nath said, “The man is known to the police and is believed to be associated with the Islamist scene in Berlin.”

* The police have issued a public appeal, releasing a photo of the suspected perpetrator. The suspect is 21-year-old Abdul B. Authorities said the man may be armed and dangerous.

* The Berlin State Attorney General's Office and the Berlin State Criminal Police Office are investigating "on suspicion of a terrorist attack."

* The police are investigating whether there was a “second phase of the crime” after the drive, during which people were injured with a stabbing weapon. Witnesses reportedly saw victims lying on the ground with stab wounds, Nath said.

* Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) called it an "attack on our free and cosmopolitan society."

What we don't know:

* The exact sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the crime, including the motive, were still unclear that morning.

* It remains unclear whether this was the act of a single perpetrator or whether there were accomplices. According to the police, witnesses gave conflicting accounts as to whether there was one or more perpetrators.

* According to the police, they are investigating whether a stabbing weapon was used, but this has not yet been confirmed.