Attack on Christopher Street Day
Deaths and Injuries in Berlin – What We Know and What We Don't Know
During Christopher Street Day in Berlin, a car plowed into a crowd.
Social Democratic Party
Following the fatal attack at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day, the investigation is in full swing. Police are publicly searching for a 21-year-old suspected perpetrator and are examining not only the incident in which the suspect drove into the crowd but also reports of possible stab wounds.
Here's what it's all about
- Christopher Street Day in Berlin was cut short following a suspected attack. A car plowed into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring 16 others.
- Police are searching for a 21-year-old suspect believed to be associated with the Islamist scene. An investigation is underway on suspicion of a terrorist attack.
- The exact sequence of events and the motive are still unclear. The police are also investigating whether a stabbing weapon was used in addition to the vehicle.
Christopher Street Day in Berlin was cut short after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event. At least one woman was killed, and 16 other people were injured—several of them critically.
What we know:
* Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated Christopher Street Day in Berlin on Saturday.
* Shortly before 10:00 p.m., the party was suddenly cut short. According to police, a major police operation took place in the Tiergarten near Potsdamer Platz.
* According to a police spokesperson, a white car had been traveling along Ahornsteig—which runs parallel to Lennéstrasse—and struck or ran over several people before crashing into a tree.
* One woman died at the scene from her injuries. According to the fire department, of the 16 injured, 3 were in life-threatening condition and 8 were seriously injured. In addition, five people sustained minor injuries. Those in life-threatening and serious condition were all taken to hospitals.
* According to the police, the driver got out of the car and fled.
* “We are working around the clock to track down the suspects,” said police spokesman Florian Nath.
* Overnight, the police announced that they had identified a suspected perpetrator. Spokesperson Florian Nath said, “The man is known to the police and is believed to be associated with the Islamist scene in Berlin.”
* The police have issued a public appeal, releasing a photo of the suspected perpetrator. The suspect is 21-year-old Abdul B. Authorities said the man may be armed and dangerous.
* The Berlin State Attorney General's Office and the Berlin State Criminal Police Office are investigating "on suspicion of a terrorist attack."
* The police are investigating whether there was a “second phase of the crime” after the drive, during which people were injured with a stabbing weapon. Witnesses reportedly saw victims lying on the ground with stab wounds, Nath said.
* Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) called it an "attack on our free and cosmopolitan society."
What we don't know:
* The exact sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the crime, including the motive, were still unclear that morning.
* It remains unclear whether this was the act of a single perpetrator or whether there were accomplices. According to the police, witnesses gave conflicting accounts as to whether there was one or more perpetrators.
* According to the police, they are investigating whether a stabbing weapon was used, but this has not yet been confirmed.