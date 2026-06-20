According to official reports, at least four people were killed in a Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. Six more residents were injured, regional military administrator Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram. The city center was struck by nine aerial bombs. Possible victims are still believed to be trapped under a destroyed building.

Earlier, the Ukrainian region of Dnipro had been attacked by several Russian combat drones and long-range artillery. At least nine people were injured in various locations across the oblast, regional military administrator Olexander Ganscha reported on Telegram. He posted photos of fires and firefighters at the scene. These images could not be independently verified.

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for over four years. Recently, Russian attacks have primarily targeted civilian sites.