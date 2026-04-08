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In the north and south Deaths in Ukraine in Russian drone attacks

SDA

8.4.2026 - 09:38

ARCHIVE - Iranian-made combat drone, presumably of the Shahed 136 (Shahed 136) type. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa
ARCHIVE - Iranian-made combat drone, presumably of the Shahed 136 (Shahed 136) type. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa
Keystone

At least two people have been killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA

08.04.2026, 09:38

08.04.2026, 10:28

According to military governor Oleh Hryhorov, a 42-year-old man was killed in the municipality of Romny in the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy. Russia's military had hit a residential building, presumably with a drone, Hryhorov wrote on Telegram. The man's family was injured.

In the Zaporizhzhya district in the south-east of the country, Russia's army attacked with glide bombs, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Several houses and other buildings were destroyed in the village of Balabyne. The body of a person was found under the rubble of one of the houses, wrote Fedorov. A 47-year-old woman was injured in an attack on the town of Zaporizhzhya.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help.

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