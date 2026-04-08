In the north and southDeaths in Ukraine in Russian drone attacks
SDA
8.4.2026 - 09:38
At least two people have been killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine.
Keystone-SDA
08.04.2026, 09:38
08.04.2026, 10:28
SDA
According to military governor Oleh Hryhorov, a 42-year-old man was killed in the municipality of Romny in the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy. Russia's military had hit a residential building, presumably with a drone, Hryhorov wrote on Telegram. The man's family was injured.
In the Zaporizhzhya district in the south-east of the country, Russia's army attacked with glide bombs, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Several houses and other buildings were destroyed in the village of Balabyne. The body of a person was found under the rubble of one of the houses, wrote Fedorov. A 47-year-old woman was injured in an attack on the town of Zaporizhzhya.
Ukraine has been defending itself against a large-scale Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help.