The final round of the budget debate in the Turkish parliament has escalated: Members of parliament from the ruling AKP party and the largest opposition party CHP got into a tangible brawl. Nevertheless, the budget and final bill were passed in the end.

Parliamentary Speaker Numan Kurtulmus interrupted the session and security forces tried to separate the MPs.

Despite the tumult, the 2026 budget law (320 votes to 249) and the final bill for 2024 (316 votes to 247) were adopted. Show more

In the Turkish parliament in Ankara, the debate on the national budget got out of control. During the final round of budget discussions, MPs from the ruling AKP and the largest opposition party CHP clashed - blows were thrown and the session had to be interrupted. This was reported by "Türkiye Today", among others.

According to the report, this was triggered by a heated exchange of blows between AKP MP Mustafa Varank and CHP parliamentary group deputy Gökhan Günaydın. Varank is said to have provoked the opposition. After that, the mood finally changed.

When other CHP representatives stood up, it was not just words. Scuffles broke out in the middle of the hall - and shortly afterwards, fists were thrown. Security guards and other parliamentarians tried to break up the groups. Parliament President Numan Kurtulmus temporarily suspended the session.

Despite the escalation, the key bills were passed in the end. The 2026 budget law passed with 320 votes in favor and 249 against; the final bill for 2024 was approved by 316 votes to 247.