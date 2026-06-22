According to media reports, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on the verge of stepping down. The newspaper “The Times,” among others, reported that the Labour politician may announce a timeline for his resignation as early as today. Sky News reported that Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, one of the most senior female ministers, has also called on Starmer to step down.

However, as long as the prime minister does not speak out himself, there remains the possibility that he intends to remain in office despite massive pressure from within his own party. “Starmer is considering his political future,” the BBC reported on Sunday evening. The prime minister reportedly spent the weekend at his country estate, Chequers, to reflect.

Here’s how the day of decisions could unfold today in Westminster:

Scenario 1: Starmer announces his resignation

On Friday, after his party rival Andy Burnham won a seat in Parliament, the Prime Minister had defiantly declared that he would face any challenge. But the support Starmer still had just a few weeks ago seems to be fading for good. Even before Burnham’s success, Defense Minister John Healey had resigned.

Announcing his resignation from his post as leader of the Social Democratic Party—and thus as prime minister—in the near future would give Starmer the advantage of at least being able to oversee an orderly transition himself. It is therefore unlikely that he will step down immediately. Even those who have since distanced themselves from him praise Starmer for leading Labour out of its deepest crisis two years ago. The 63-year-old will want to preserve that legacy.

The simplest path forward for the party would be if Burnham were the only one to announce his ambitions for the party leadership—and no other candidate, such as former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, were to enter the race. British media have described this option as a sort of coronation. Although there would still be a leadership election within Labour in this case—since the party leadership would be set to become vacant—it would be more of a formality without an internal campaign, as Burnham could be certain of the necessary support for his nomination.

Scenario 2: Starmer reiterates his “stick it out” mantra

In the British media, it is not uncommon for speculation to be reported more or less as fact. Among such reports over the weekend was the claim that Starmer’s wife, Victoria, allegedly repeatedly encouraged him at their country home to keep fighting and not to step down. News tickers also occasionally feature MPs who highlight Starmer’s achievements.

Following initial reports about the day of the decision, Downing Street denied the claims and referred to Starmer’s statements from Friday. What Starmer wrote on Platform X on Sunday had nothing to do with politics. “Being a father is my greatest joy,” he shared on British Father’s Day.

Economy Minister Peter Kyle said there was no reason to believe that Starmer’s resolute stance had changed in any way. If that were the case, Burnham would likely soon trigger the process for a leadership election. Formally, he would need the support of 20 percent of Labour MPs to do so. It would then remain to be seen whether other challengers, who would have to meet the same requirements, would also step forward.

During his time as mayor of Greater Manchester, the 56-year-old Burnham had earned a reputation as the charismatic favorite of the party’s moderate-left wing.

Scenario 3: Downing Street Remains Silent

Given the sometimes chaotic nature of British politics in recent years, it would not be entirely surprising if no decisions were announced at all today. However, a cabinet meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in London: as things stand now, it is likely to be explosive.

The background:

British politics has been in chaos since the Brexit referendum. Since 2016, prime ministers have come and gone in rapid succession. Should Starmer’s tenure as prime minister come to an end, his successor would be the seventh head of government since the EU referendum—as many as in the 40 years prior.

Under Starmer’s leadership, Labour won the July 2024 general election by a large majority after 14 years in opposition.