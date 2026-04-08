The authorities are searching for human remains as part of the ongoing investigation into the Long Island serial killer. Now an architect has been charged in the serial killer's case. Bild: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The architect in the US state of New York has been charged with seven murders over a 17-year period. The investigation into the case dragged on for more than ten years.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A serial killer in the USA is accused of murdering seven women over 17 years.

The 62-year-old from the state of New York has now confessed to the murders in court.

The investigation began in 2010 after police found several body parts on a remote beach highway on Long Island. Show more

An architect from the state of New York accused of serial murders in the USA has pleaded guilty in court. The 62-year-old admitted to seven killings on Wednesday. Some of those present in the packed courtroom burst into tears.

The public prosecutor's office wanted to make a statement later on Wednesday. The guilty plea officially concludes the investigation into the murders, which have long remained unsolved. The accused will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole at a later date.

The man is said to have murdered seven women over a period of 17 years. He also confessed to a murder in 1996 for which he was not even charged. Many of the victims were sex workers.

Model for the movie "Lost Girls"

The investigation began in 2010 after police found several body parts on a remote beach highway on Long Island. The search for a potential serial killer caused an international sensation and served as the template for the movie "Lost Girls".

The investigation dragged on for more than ten years. In 2022, the architect was declared a suspect in the case. Using a vehicle registration database, the man was linked to a pick-up truck which, according to eyewitnesses, had been spotted when one of the victims disappeared in 2010.

In order to obtain DNA material from the suspect, he was placed under surveillance. A task force team observed him throwing a box of bitten pizza crust into a public trash can and recovered it. The man was arrested in July 2023. Investigators found 279 weapons in the suspect's basement. According to investigators, a blueprint for the murders was discovered on his computer, including checklists for the removal of evidence.