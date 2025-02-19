23:05

According to a media report, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered major savings at the Pentagon. Hegseth has instructed the ministry to submit cuts of eight percent of the defense budget in each of the next five years, the "Washington Post" reported, citing a memo available to the newspaper.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Bild: Michael Probst/AP/dpa

According to the memo, the cuts are to be worked out by February 24. According to the report, military operations on the southern border of the USA, missile defence and the modernization of nuclear weapons are to be excluded from the cost-cutting measures.