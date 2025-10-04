Several people spotted drones over Munich Airport on Friday evening. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

For the second time in 48 hours, flight operations were suspended due to drones. Thousands of passengers spent the night on camp beds - and are still waiting.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Flight operations at Germany's second-largest airport were suspended on Friday evening due to repeated drone sightings, leading to numerous flight cancellations and detour.

A total of around 6500 passengers were affected.

Many had to spend the night at the airport, where emergency care was provided.

There had already been similar incidents the day before. Show more

Following the suspension of flight operations due to drone sightings, there were delays on Saturday morning. The airport announced this on its website. Travelers are asked to check the status of their flight before arriving. Normally, aircraft take off again at Germany's second-largest airport from 05:00.

Following the sighting of two drones, air traffic was suspended on Friday evening. A number of flights were diverted or canceled. Around 6500 travelers were affected, according to the airport. Some had to spend the night at the airport. "Camp beds were set up and blankets, drinks and snacks were handed out", according to the website.

The federal police spoke of two drone sightings in the north and south runway areas. Federal police officers had seen them shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday. "The drones left immediately before they could be identified," a spokesperson said.

Drone sightings for the second evening in a row

According to the airport operator, 23 arriving aircraft were diverted that evening and 12 more were canceled. 46 planned take-offs could not take place, the spokesperson said.

During the night, several groups of stranded travelers stood in front of the departure display with their luggage and conferred with each other. Others lay down on the benches.

The airport already had to suspend operations on Thursday - also due to drone sightings. Numerous flights were canceled or had to be diverted to neighboring airports such as Nuremberg or Stuttgart. Around 3000 passengers were affected.