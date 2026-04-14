A burger delivery suddenly turns into a press conference. US President Donald Trump stages a bizarre PR campaign for his new tax package. But the food supplier doesn't quite play along.

Adrian Kammer

Donald Trump has unceremoniously turned a McDonald's delivery into a political stunt. He had two bags of fast food delivered directly to him in the Oval Office, accepted them personally and demonstratively tipped the delivery woman 100 dollars.

It turns out that the US President is using the campaign to promote his new tax package. And then he answers questions from the journalists who are not entirely coincidentally present. The woman who delivered the food embarrasses him in the process.

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